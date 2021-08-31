Pakistan's Imran Khan-led governmet sacks large number of employees from Sindh province

Pakistan's federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has removed nearly 1.5 lakhs employees from their jobs in the last three years, local media reported. The current PTI government has removed about 1.5 lakh employees from their jobs during its three years in office. The majority of those rendered jobless are from Sindh, Pakistan's Awami Awaz reported on Monday.

It shows that the federal government is taking such steps out of anti-Sindh prejudice to make Sindh and its people economically weaker, Pakistan's Awami Awaz reported on Monday. Nearly 16,000 employees were made jobless from different government federal offices during the week. Of these 16,000, nearly 2000 are from Sui Southern Gas, they hail from Sindh.

The expelled employees are protesting as the country's Supreme Court has directed them to return salaries drawn by them during 11 years. Pakistan's federal government has been prevalent in taking such steps out of its anti-Sindh prejudice.

Pakistan's law says a three-month notice is required to be given before sacking any government employee but under what laws so many employees stand sacked/removed from their jobs suddenly is still unclear, Awami Awaz said. (ANI)

