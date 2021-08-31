Left Menu

New Afghanistan government to be formed by Taliban in few days, says Pak Foreign Minister

Pakistan, which has been accused by several countries of tacitly backing the Taliban on Tuesday said that a new government will be formed in Afghanistan within a few days.

New Afghanistan government to be formed by Taliban in few days, says Pak Foreign Minister
Pakistan, which has been accused by several countries of tacitly backing the Taliban on Tuesday said that a new government will be formed in Afghanistan within a few days. "We expect that a consensus government will be formed in the coming days in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was quoted as saying by Geo News.

He also said that "Pakistan wishes to see a stable, prosperous and progressive Afghanistan." Qureshi's remarks came a few days after former senator Mustafa Kamal lambasted the Imran Khan government for its "malafide policies" towards Afghanistan and said that the country has already paid enough price, The News International reported.

"Islamabad has played an important role in the formation of the Taliban, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is their creator and supporter," Author Sergio Restelli reported on the InsideOver news website. The creation of the Taliban was Islamabad's attempt to gain hold in Kabul as a part of its strategic plan to gain hold in the region, Restelli added.

Several reports also claim that ISI had deployed its "cooperation agents" with the Taliban who have been involved in the hostile takeover of Afghanistan. Earlier this month, demonstrators had raised their voices in several countries against Islamabad's role in the Afghanistan debacle and blamed the country for helping the Taliban.

Recently around 300 persons also gathered at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to protest against Pakistan for supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan. Afghans living in the southern Australian city of Adelaide also called for an end to the ongoing violence in Afghanistan by the Taliban and denounced the Pakistan government for their intervention in Afghanistan's internal affairs. Voices from across the world have been increasingly urging hard-hitting economic sanctions on Pakistan for its proxy war in Afghanistan.

Many experts and the majority of Afghans believe that Islamabad is behind the Taliban's aggressive advance against the government forces in Afghanistan and that Islamabad has been assisting the terror group on all possible fronts. (ANI)

