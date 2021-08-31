Left Menu

PM Modi discusses Afghanistan situation with President of European Council

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke on the telephone with President of the European Council Charles Michel about the evolving situation in Afghanistan and reiterated India's commitment to further strengthening India-EU relations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 21:40 IST
PM Modi discusses Afghanistan situation with President of European Council
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke on the telephone with President of the European Council Charles Michel about the evolving situation in Afghanistan and reiterated India's commitment to further strengthening India-EU relations. "Spoke with @eucopresident Charles Michel, President of the European Council, about the evolving situation in Afghanistan. Also reiterated our commitment to further strengthening India-EU relations," Modi wrote on Twitter.

"The leaders discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan and the implications for the region and the world. They unequivocally condemned the horrific terror attack at the Kabul International Airport that resulted in many casualties. They emphasized the importance of a stable and secure Afghanistan and discussed the potential role India and the EU could play in this context," an official statement read. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on bilateral and global issues, in particular, the situation in Afghanistan, it said.

PM Modi has established a high-level group comprising of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, which is updating him on the Afghan situation and are taking required steps to focus on immediate priorities including evacuation of stranded Indians. As the United States completes its military mission in Afghanistan and the Taliban takes over complete control, India said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation.

Meanwhile, India today held a meeting with a Taliban leader in Doha on latter's request. Ambassador of India to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Head of Taliban's Political Office. The meeting took place at the Embassy of India, Doha. The discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India also came up, a statement by the external affairs minstry read.

Ambassador Mittal raised India's concern that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner. The Taliban representative assured the Ambassador that these issues would be positively addressed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021