Left Menu

EU invites Jaishankar to interact with bloc's foreign ministers

The European Union has invited External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to participate in an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on September 3, sources said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 22:15 IST
EU invites Jaishankar to interact with bloc's foreign ministers
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The European Union has invited External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to participate in an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on September 3, sources said on Tuesday. The focus of discussions is likely to be on developments in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. The EU's Indo-Pacific Strategy is expected in September, sources said.

Slovenia holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union for the period July to December 2021. In this capacity, the country is hosting the informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on September 3, sources said.

Last week, chief spokesman for the European Commission Eric Mamer said that EU member states should come up with safe legal pathways for people who are particularly at risk, such as female judges and human rights activists, to travel from militant-controlled Afghanistan to Europe. "We have a duty to help those who are particularly at risk in Afghanistan, be it before or after the deadline. These are ... for example, human rights activists, female judges and lawyers, journalists, educated women and their children. For these groups, the message is quite clear that the EU is asking member states to offer safe pathways to Europe for them to be able to come," Mamer said at a press briefing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021