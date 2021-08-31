EU to convene forum on resettlement of Afghans in need in September

Brussels [Belgium], August 31 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Commission will organize a special high-level forum in September to discuss the resettlement of needy Afghans, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Tuesday.

"As part of the follow up to the #JHA @EUCouncil today, I will convene, in September, a High-Level Resettlement Forum to discuss concrete priorities with the Member States and provide sustainable solutions to those Afghans who are most vulnerable, particularly women and children, but also human rights activists, journalists, lawyers. We will cooperate together with the other global leaders on a coordinated approach to safe and legal routes for resettlement," Johansson said on Twitter. (ANI/Sputnik)

