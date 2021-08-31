As US forces leave Afghanistan, Taliban asks countries to reopen embassies

As the US forces exited Afghanistan on Tuesday, the Taliban have asked countries to reopen their embassies in Kabul that they had shit down soon after the outfit took control of the country, local media said. The Taliban have called on countries, especially the US, to resume diplomatic relations with Afghanistan, Tolonews reported.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, "America should have a diplomatic presence in Kabul. We have communication channels with them and we expect them to reopen their embassy in Kabul and we also want to have trade relations with them," the Afghan-based organisation reported. Soon after the last US military plane flew out of Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Washington has suspended diplomatic presence in Kabul and transferred "our operations to Doha, Qatar".

"For the time being, we will use this post in Doha to manage our diplomacy with Afghanistan," he said. The Taliban have also sought to reestablish relations and asked nations to invest and help rebuild Afghanistan.

A member of the Taliban's cultural commission Ahmadullah Wasiq said, "We promise to the world, regional countries and neighbouring countries that Afghanistan's soil will not be used against them. The world should recognize the Afghan government and cooperate with us on reconstruction and with investments." Afghanistan had 36 embassies of various nations in Kabul. And in return, the country had 71 embassies and general consulates in those countries. Many countries suspended their diplomatic presence in Afghanistan due to the recent turmoil. (ANI)

