US Navy approves production of anti-radiation longer-range missile

The US Navy has given the go-ahead to proceed with initial low-rate production of a new extended-range anti-radiation guided missile, Northrop Grumman announced.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2021 07:00 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 07:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US] October 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Navy has given the go-ahead to proceed with initial low-rate production of a new extended-range anti-radiation guided missile, Northrop Grumman announced. "The US Navy has awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation the contract to proceed with low rate initial production (LRIP) for the AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER)," the release said on Thursday.

As the AARGM-ER prime contractor, Northrop Grumman has worked with a team of US Navy and industry partners to develop an effective, production missile design, reaching its Milestone C in the process just 28 months after receiving its engineering and manufacturing development award, the company said. "LRIP marks a significant step forward for AARGM-ER and the confidence the US Navy has in the program and its capabilities," US Navy Program Manager Alex Dutko said. "AARGM-ER will provide the US Navy and our allies with unmatched protection."

The AARGM-ER is a major upgrade to the existing AARGM, now in production and fielded with the US Navy and many allies. It is being integrated on the Navy's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft as well as the US Air Force F-35A, Marine Corps F-35B and Navy F-35C aircraft, Northrop Grumman said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

