Left Menu

Colombian Vice President arrives in New Delhi, to hold bilateral discussions

Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez arrived in New Delhi today to hold bilateral discussions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 08:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 08:14 IST
Colombian Vice President arrives in New Delhi, to hold bilateral discussions
Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez arrived in New Delhi. (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez arrived in New Delhi today to hold bilateral discussions. "Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez arrive in Delhi with an accompanying business delegation, for extensive engagements covering all aspects of bilateral relations. Special focus on science and technology, vaccine development and biotechnology," tweeted the Ministry of External Affairs.

"We arrived in India to seal an important alliance that will allow us to produce vaccines in Colombia, thanks to the Mission that we carry out with @MinSaludCol,@MincienciasCo,@PROCOLOMBIACO,@ANDI_Colombia,@IndiaEmbCol,@vaxthera,@UNALOficial, @UdeA, @icesi, @GrupoProcaps and @AlteaFarma," tweeted Ramirez. Both nations have signed alliances with pharmaceutical laboratories to produce COVID-19 vaccines and continue our exploration and use of space.

"#BuenasNoticias On #MisionAIndia,@MinSaludCol and @MincienciasCo have signed alliances with pharmaceutical laboratories, research centers and the #AgenciaEspacialIndia, to ensure cooperation between Colombia and India, and thus produce vaccines and continue our exploration and use of space #CCE," tweeted the Colombian Vice President. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021