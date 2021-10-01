US NSA Sullivan meets French Ambassador at White House

Left Menu

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday (local time) met French Ambassador Philippe Etienne at the White House following the envoy's return to Washington.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday (local time) met French Ambassador Philippe Etienne at the White House following the envoy's return to Washington. This meeting was in line with the shared commitment by President Biden and President Macron in their September 22 phone call to begin a process of in-depth consultations on a range of strategic matters, in order to create the conditions for ensuring confidence and propose concrete measures toward common objectives, a statement from the National Security Council informed.

"Sullivan welcomed Ambassador Etienne's plan to engage with officials across the US government to continue advancing our [US-France] shared agenda, in advance of President Biden and President Macron meeting in Europe at the end of October," NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement. Days ago, AUKUS trilateral security partnership was announced by the three countries (the US, UK Australia) and under this new pact, the US will develop nuclear submarines for Australia.

Following the pact, France reacted sharply to the cancellation of a multiple billion-dollar agreement with Australia for 12 conventionally-powered submarines and recalled French envoys from the US and Australia for 'consultations'. (ANI)

