Jaishankar congratulates Cypriot counterpart on Cyprus's Independence Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday congratulated his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides and the people of Cyprus on their Independence Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 11:57 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday congratulated his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides and the people of Cyprus on their Independence Day. Taking on Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Greetings to FM @Christodulidesand the Government and people of Cyprus on their Independence Day."

"Will continue to take our traditionally close ties forward," he further said in the tweet. Cyprus observes its Independence Day on October 1 every year.

Jaishankar also congratulated Nigeria, Palau and Tuvalu on their Independence Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

