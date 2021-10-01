Left Menu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu meets Colombian counterpart in Delhi

Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez on Thursday met Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 12:11 IST
Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu meets Colombian counterpart in Delhi [Image: Twitter@MEAIndia]. Image Credit: ANI
Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez on Thursday met Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi. Lucia Ramirez is on a four-day visit to India during, which she will also meet External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

"Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez arrive in Delhi with an accompanying business delegation, for extensive engagements covering all aspects of bilateral relations. Special focus on science and technology, vaccine development and biotechnology," tweeted the Ministry of External Affairs. "We arrived in India to seal an important alliance that will allow us to produce vaccines in Colombia," Ramirez tweeted earlier. India's Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Meenakashi Lekhi on Monday held a meeting with Vice President and Foreign Minister of Colombia Marta Lucia Ramirez to strengthen bilateral relations between both the countries.

During the meeting, representatives from both countries also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Space sector, Lekhi informed in a tweet.

