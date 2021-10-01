Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla scheduled to visit Sri Lanka from October 2

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay an official visit to Sri Lanka from October 2-5, 2021 on the invitation of the Foreign Secretary of Sri Lanka Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage. Sri Lanka occupies a central place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. Foreign Secretary's visit signifies the importance both countries attach to strengthening their close and cordial relations in all spheres of mutual interest, said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

The visit of the Foreign Secretary will provide an opportunity to review bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka, the progress of ongoing bilateral projects and ongoing cooperation to tackle COVID-19 related disruptions. Earlier this year, India supplied COVID-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka under the Neighbourhood First policy.

India also sent COVID-19 vaccines to neighbouring countries Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, Afghanistan and Bangladesh under this policy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)