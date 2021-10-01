Left Menu

Pakistan: Gwadar, Turbat residents hold protest for basic amenities

A large number of people from Gwadar and Turbat on Thursday held a protest against the unavailability of drinking water, educational facilities, health services and increasing unemployment in the new port city- Gwadar and other areas of the coastal region of Makran.

ANI | Gwadar (Balochistan) | Updated: 01-10-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 13:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The protest was led by the Provincial General Secretary of Jamat-e-Islami Balochistan, Maulana Hidayat-Ur-Rehman Baloch in Gwadar.

While addressing a public meeting, the Maulana said that for the last 70 years, the government has not been able to resolve the basic problems of the people of Makran and Gwadar, reported The Express Tribune. The Maulana demanded the rights of the people and said, "The fishermen were not able to earn their livelihood as big trawlers were allowed for fishing at Makran Coast."

He said that even after the building of the Gwadar Deep Sea Port, people remain jobless and the government is not doing anything for them. He gave 30 days time to the government led by Balochistan Awami Party to accept the demands of the people.

While addressing a press conference on Thursday he said that if the government does not accept the demands, he would announce the holding of the largest sit-in in the history of Balochistan. He also demanded that big trawlers should be stopped from entering Makran coast for fishing, and the concerned departments should provide drinking water, health and education facilities, reported The Tribune Express. (ANI)

