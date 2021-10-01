Russia records highest COVID-19 daily increase since July 19 with over 24,500 cases

Moscow [Russia], October 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 24,522 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 23,888 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,535,548, the federal response center said on Friday. This is the highest single-day increase since July 19, when the country confirmed 24,644 new cases.

"Over the past day, 24,522 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,215 cases (9%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.33%. Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 3,993 daily infections, down from 3,998 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,281 cases, up from 2,077, and the Moscow region with 1,339 cases, up from 1,216.

The response center reported a new record of 887 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 867 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 208,142. In the same 24 hours, 19,955 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 18,826 the day before, bringing the total to 6,692,722. (ANI/Sputnik)

