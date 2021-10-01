Left Menu

'Lineage W' to be released globally on November 4; 'Enjoy without in-game purchase'

NCsoft is going to target the global market with its new game 'Lineage W,' which reduces in-game purchase and focuses on game quality.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 01-10-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 16:00 IST
Seoul [South Korea], October 1 (ANI/Global Economic): NCsoft is going to target the global market with its new game 'Lineage W,' which reduces in-game purchase and focuses on game quality. The new multi-platforms MMORPG 'Lineage W' will launch its global service from the 4th of November.

NCsoft held the second online showcase of 'Lineage W' on the 30th, and explained game contents and answered users' questions. "We are planning to operate 'Lineage W' same as when 'Lineage' first came out into the world 24 years ago," Lee Sung-koo, chief manager of 'Lineage W' department, said through the showcase on this day. "We want to return the fun of increasing level and gaining items to all users regardless of whether they spend money in the game."

According to NCsoft, Lineage W has improved and more popularized its unique game systems such as the growth of character, hunting, and combat. It was planned with the aim of the globalization of Lineage's battle community content. The business model (BM) has been drastically reduced. In particular, NC promised to not introduce the 'Einhasad's Blessing' or similar systems in Lineage W until the termination of service. 'Einhasad's Blessing' is a paid product that increases the acquisition rate of Adena (game money in Lineage series), experience points, and tradable items. (ANI/Global Economic)

