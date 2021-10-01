Left Menu

S. Korea's exports in September set the highest at USD 55.83 billion

South Korea's exports in September set a record high with solid performance of main export products such as semiconductors and petrochemicals.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 01-10-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 16:07 IST
S. Korea's exports in September set the highest at USD 55.83 billion
Hanjin Shipping's container terminal at Busan New Port. Photo/Reuters. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], October 1 (ANI/Global Economic): South Korea's exports in September set a record high with solid performance of main export products such as semiconductors and petrochemicals. South Korea's exports in September set a record high with solid performance of main export products such as semiconductors and petrochemicals.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) announced on the 1st that exports in September posted $55.83 billion, up 16.7% year-on-year. Even though working days were two days short in September, exports achieved the highest record since trade statistics began to be compiled in 1956.

As a result, Korea's exports gains have been extended to 11 consecutive months. Exports have continued to rise from November (3.9%) last year to December (12.4%), January (11.4%), February (9.5%), March (16.6%), April (41.1%), May (45.6%), June (39.7%), July (29.6%), and August (34.9%). The average daily exports also recorded the highest level with $2.66 billion, setting a record high in both total exports and daily average exports.

An official from the MOTIE said, "Since the largest exports achieved in July 2021, exports hit an all-time high again in just two months." Imports increased by 31% to $51.62 billion last month. During the same period, the trade balance remained in the black for 17 consecutive months at $4.2 billion.

In addition, exports to all nine major regions showed an increase. The products with the highest growth export rate in major regions were wireless communication devices (162%) in China, petrochemicals (100%) in the U.S., automobiles (23%) in Europe, and displays (31%) in ASEAN.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) announced on the 1st that exports in September posted $55.83 billion, up 16.7% year-on-year. Even though working days were two days short in September, exports achieved the highest record since trade statistics began to be compiled in 1956.

As a result, Korea's exports gains have been extended to 11 consecutive months. Exports have continued to rise from November (3.9%) last year to December (12.4%), January (11.4%), February (9.5%), March (16.6%), April (41.1%), May (45.6%), June (39.7%), July (29.6%), and August (34.9%). The average daily exports also recorded the highest level with $2.66 billion, setting a record high in both total exports and daily average exports.

An official from the MOTIE said, "Since the largest exports achieved in July 2021, exports hit an all-time high again in just two months." Imports increased by 31% to $51.62 billion last month. During the same period, the trade balance remained in the black for 17 consecutive months at $4.2 billion.

In addition, exports to all nine major regions showed an increase. The products with the highest growth export rate in major regions were wireless communication devices (162%) in China, petrochemicals (100%) in the U.S., automobiles (23%) in Europe, and displays (31%) in ASEAN. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021