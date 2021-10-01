Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 in front of 1 million domestic sales; the largest sales ever

Seoul [South Korea], October 1 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are setting a record high level in sales of Galaxy series ever. According to the mobile industry on the 1st, these products are highly expected to exceed 1 million units sold this weekend, about a month after their launch on August 27.

This is similar to the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S8, which surpassed 1 million units in sales the fastest before, and has been evaluated as an 'all-time hit.' According to the industry, sales performance is much higher than expected considering that these models are the premium products applied with the new form factor 'foldable phone'.

These products are actually gaining higher popularity than market expectations, with the opening period extended twice for pre-order customers. These models surpassed the record of the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy S21 with 270,000 units of pre-order on the first day of pre-opening and 9,20,000 units in a week.

Among the two models, Galaxy Z Flip 3 was sold twice as much as the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Along with these foldable phones, the Galaxy Watch 4 Thom Browne limited edition is also gaining huge popularity with more than 2,00,000 applicants for raffle sales held on the 29th of last month. (ANI/Global Economic)

