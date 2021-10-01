Left Menu

MEA Joint Secretary meets Nepal's Foreign Secretary, Home Secretary

Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) met Nepal's Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and Home Secretary Tek Narayan Pandey in Kathmandu on Friday and discussed on advancing bilateral issues of mutual interest.

Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) met Nepal's Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and Home Secretary Tek Narayan Pandey in Kathmandu on Friday and discussed on advancing bilateral issues of mutual interest. On Thursday, India and Nepal held the Joint Project Monitoring Committee (JPMC) meeting on post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Kathmandu. The meeting was co-chaired by Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and Sushil Chandra Tiwari, Secretary, National Reconstruction Authority, Government of Nepal.

The meeting carried out a comprehensive review of the progress of the Government of India assisted post-earthquake reconstruction projects in housing, education, health and cultural heritage sectors in Nepal. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the successful completion of 50,000 houses in the Gorkha and Nuwakot districts of Nepal, constructed under the Government of India's assistance in the Housing sector.

Later on the day, Srivastava held bilateral meetings with Nepal's Commerce Secretary Dinesh Bhattarai and Finance Secretary Madhu Kumar Maraseni and discussed mutual cooperation in commerce, development and economic sectors. On Wednesday, he jointly inaugurated seven reconstruction projects including six newly reconstructed schools in Kavrepalanchowk district under the Government of India's grant assistance. (ANI)

