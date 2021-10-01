Left Menu

Shehbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat charged in money laundering case

Nusrat Shehbaz, the wife of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif was charged by an accountability court in Lahore on Friday in a money laundering reference filed by the country's National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-10-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 17:32 IST
Shehbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat charged in money laundering case
PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Nusrat Shehbaz, the wife of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif was charged by an accountability court in Lahore on Friday in a money laundering reference filed by the country's National Accountability Bureau (NAB). According to Dawn, last year in December, Nusrat was declared absconder by the accountability court for her persistent non-appearance in the case.

During the hear in court, Judge Naseem Virk saud that Nusrat was indicted through a pleader as she is currently in London. However, the court accepted Shehbaz's plea for exemption from appearance in the case. His lawyer, Chaudhry Nawaz, informed the court that his client was unable to appear in person due to ill health. The court subsequently approved his request.

Last year in August, the NAB had filed before an accountability court a Rs 8 billion reference of money laundering against Shehbaz, his wife, his two sons and other family members, according to Dawn. Recently, Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched a fresh inquiry against Shahbaz Sharif accusing him of transferring and allotting land to favourites during his stint as chief minister of Punjab province, reported Geo News.

Last month, Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza's bail was extended by a Pakistani court in the sugar scam case. Both are facing Rs 25 billion money laundering charges in the sugar scandal. Properties owned by Sharif's daughter Rabia and son-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf have been attached because they are absconders in the Punjab Saaf Pani Company reference, NAB has informed an accountability court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021