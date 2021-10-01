Dharmendra Pradhan meets Australian Minister, highlights transformation through NEP 2020 in Indian education system

Left Menu

Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday met the Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan in New Delhi and discussed on working together to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Australia.

Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan (L) and Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan (R) (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/dpradhanbjp). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday met the Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan in New Delhi and discussed on working together to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Australia. Taking on Twitter, Pradhan said, "Excellent meeting with Australian Minister HE @DanTehanWannon. We discussed working together to strengthen the strategic partnership between our two countries, especially making education & skill development key pillars of India-Australia bilateral relations."

Pradhan also shared the transformation taking place in the Indian education system through National Education Policy 2020. "Also, shared the transformation taking place in the Indian education system through the #NEP2020 and our efforts to create greater convergence between education and skills to equip our youth with necessary skills to thrive in the 21st-century world," Pradhan tweeted.

The major reforms in school education brought by NEP 2020 include universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), national mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy, no rigid separation between arts and sciences streams and removal of separation between vocational and academic and curricular and extra-curricular. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

