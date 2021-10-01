Left Menu

Union Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurates India's Pavillion at Dubai Expo 2020

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 on Friday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 01-10-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 20:39 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurates India's Pavillion at Dubai Expo 2020
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 on Friday. The inaugural began with the sounds of the Conch (Shankh) by Nathu Lal Solanki family on the steps of the India Pavilion heralding an auspicious beginning.

Coinciding with India's celebrations of Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of Independence, Dubai Expo 2020 is a significant platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and tremendous growth opportunities for the next six months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be sharing his remarks at the launch of the India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo.

"At about 8:10 PM, I will be sharing my remarks at the launch of the breathtaking India Pavilion at #Expo2020Dubai. The theme of our pavilion is 'Openness, Opportunity, Growth' - principles to which India is committed to. It highlights India's diversity and investment potential," PM Modi tweeted. In a subsequent tweet, PM Modi called on people to visit the Indian Pavilion to explore the avenues of economic and cultural cooperation.

"I call upon all those at the #Expo2020Dubai to visit the India Pavilion for a glimpse of India and to come to our nation to explore the countless avenues of economic and cultural cooperation," he said. Underlining the strong support shown by India and the UAE for each other during the pandemic, Goyal on Friday said both the countries have shared interest and they are not in competition.

"UAE and India have shared interest. We are not in competition, we complement each other. UAE investors and its leaders are very positive about doing business and expanding trade with India," said Goyal. Goyal on Friday said Dubai Expo 2020 is an opportunity to showcase India's potential. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021