Pak govt in talks with TTP for reconciliation process: Imran Khan

Pakistan government is in talks with some groups of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with the aim of having the group lay down their weapons and making them agree to adhere to the country's Constitution, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said. "There are different groups which form the TTP and some of them want to talk to our government for peace. So, we are in talks with them. It's a reconciliation process," Khan said during an interview with the TRT World.

Kahn said he is expecting a deal to come out of the talks but again nothing is certain. According to Pakistan PM, he sees dialogue as the only solution and is willing to 'forgive' the TTP if an agreement is reached. Last month, Pakitan President Arif Alvi had said they could give amnesty to some TTP members if not involved with the armed group and don't engage in criminal activities.

Pakistan, which celebrated the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is now waking up to the realisation that the group's victory is inciting terrorists into insurgency in its own region. Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister had lauded the Taliban's victory and said that they broke "shackles of slavery". Experts have cautioned Pakistan to tread carefully in the wake of recent developments in Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover and asked Islamabad to avoid oversimplifying the Afghan issue.

The frequent attacks by the Pakistani Taliban raised concerns about the security and safety of Chinese projects in the country. Analysts have warned that TTP may continue its attacks in Pakistan and cause damage to China's projects and personnel in the country, Global Times reported. The TTP had expressed its happiness over the victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Recently, TTP leader Mufti Wali Noor Mehsud, in an exclusive interview with Japanese media outlet Mainichi Shimbun, welcomed the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan and said that "we are hopeful for a strong relationship between the two of us". Experts believe that the recent developments in Afghanistan have encouraged the TTP members and they want to realise Pashtuns' rule in Pakistan. (ANI)

