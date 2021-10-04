Left Menu

Denmark and autonomous regions agree on framework for foreign, defense policy-making

The governments of Denmark, the Faroe Islands, and Greenland signed a deal on Monday on the terms of reference for the Foreign, Security and Defense Policy Contact Committee, the office of the Danish Prime Minister announced.

ANI | Copenhagen | Updated: 04-10-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 04-10-2021 23:18 IST
Denmark and autonomous regions agree on framework for foreign, defense policy-making
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Copenhagen [Denmark], October 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The governments of Denmark, the Faroe Islands, and Greenland signed a deal on Monday on the terms of reference for the Foreign, Security and Defense Policy Contact Committee, the office of the Danish Prime Minister announced. "We have created the framework for this important cooperation," said Danish PM Mette Frederiksen in a press release. "I am very much looking forward to a respectful and equal dialogue in the committee."

Greenland and the Faroe Islands, which lie in the Arctic Circle and High Atlantic respectively, are both self-governing territories of Denmark. According to the leaders of the three parties, the North Atlantic and the Arctic have been increasingly in the spotlight in recent years.

"I'm sure it's going to benefit us all and I'm looking forward to getting started," said Faroe Islands PM Barour Nielsen. "I regard the new committee as a necessary modernization of the Danish Commonwealth." The new agreement was signed during the inaugural session of the committee, which follows a meeting at Marienborg, the Danish PM's official residence, on June 10, 2021.

The establishment of the Committee will "strengthen Greenland's active participation in international relations in the globalized world, and create more 'elbow room', which I have high expectations for," said Greenland's PM Mute Bourup Egede. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021