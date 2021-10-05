Japan PM Kishida holds first telephonic talks with US President Biden, agree to strengthen alliance
In his first phone call with a foreign leader since taking office, Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday.
05-10-2021
During the phone call, they confirmed their intention to strengthen the Japanese-US alliance, Kyodo News reported.
In turn, Biden reaffirmed US commitments to defend Japan. (ANI)
