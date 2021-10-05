Left Menu

Nepal: Plane slips off runway at Kathmandu airport

An aircraft of a domestic air carrier Shree Airlines slipped off the runway at Kathmandu airport on Tuesday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-10-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 10:30 IST
Kathmandu Airport . Image Credit: ANI
No reports of immediate damage. The airport remains operational, according to Kathmandu Airport authorities.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

