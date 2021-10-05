Nepal: Plane slips off runway at Kathmandu airport

An aircraft of a domestic air carrier Shree Airlines slipped off the runway at Kathmandu airport on Tuesday.

No reports of immediate damage. The airport remains operational, according to Kathmandu Airport authorities.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

