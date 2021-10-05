No weapons found in vehicle of man arrested outside US Supreme Court: Capitol Police

Left Menu

The US Capitol Police has found no weapons in the vehicle of the man who was arrested outside of the Supreme Court building, Deputy Police Chief Jason Bell said on Tuesday.

05-10-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], October 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Capitol Police has found no weapons in the vehicle of the man who was arrested outside of the Supreme Court building, Deputy Police Chief Jason Bell said on Tuesday.

"This time no weapons have been found. That is currently under investigation, and it's still an active crime scene," Bell said during a press conference. "We don't have motivation at this time."

Earlier on Tuesday, US Capitol Police said a suspicious man parked his suburban vehicle outside the Supreme Court building in Washington around 11:00 a.m. (15:00 GMT). The man was detained after police officers tried to talk with him. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

