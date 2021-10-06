US: Former Democratic prez candidate launches political party to break 'two side duopoly'

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has announced a new political party in a bid to break the "two side duopoly" of Democrats and Republicans that he says is driving the American families apart. This decision comes after Andrew announced his departure from the Democratic Party. Yang's new party has termed itself as the Forward Party. "Not left. Not right. Forward," the slogan of his party says.

In the video announcement posted on his Twitter account, Andrew pointed out that the polarisation in the US is reaching a record high to a point where people cannot be in the same room as their family members. "And this is going to worse and not better." "Right now we have this two-sided duopoly that's just clashing and clashing, and you may love one side more than the other, but you have to face facts that this system is not working," he said.

According to Yang, neither Democrats nor Republicans are able to meaningfully solve problems being faced by Americans. His party in a letter said that people in the United States are left with an out-of-date bureaucracy ill-suited to solve the problems of today. "Washington D.C. is painfully behind the curve, in part because of a seniority system that has led to a gerontocracy."

"Indeed, 60 per cent of Americans now regard both parties as out of touch, and 57 per cent want a third party. Most Americans want common sense solutions that would improve our lives - like Universal Basic income - and sense that we will be waiting forever for those solutions to arrive," the letter read. Yang came to the forefront in political circles in the US during his candidacy in the 2020 Democratic primary, The Daily Caller reported. Earlier, he had criticised the two-party system and proposed numerous radical changes to the American system. (ANI)

