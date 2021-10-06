Left Menu

S. Korea reports 2,028 more COVID-19 cases, 323,379 in total

South Korea reported 2,028 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 323,379.

Updated: 06-10-2021 10:49 IST
Seoul [South Korea], October 6 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 2,028 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 323,379. The daily caseload was up from 1,575 in the prior day, hovering above 1,000 for 92 straight days since July 7. The daily average tally for the past week was 2,094.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area. Of the new cases, 685 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 680 and 130.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 507, or 25.3 percent of the total local transmission. Twenty-six cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 14,590.

Twelve more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,536. The total fatality rate stood at 0.78 percent. A total of 2,843 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 287,040. The total recovery rate was 88.76 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 39,785,657 people, or 77.5 percent of the total population. The number of fully vaccinated people was 27,994,143, or 54.5 percent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

