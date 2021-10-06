Left Menu

Malaysia reports 8,817 new COVID-19 infections, 117 deaths

Malaysia reported another 8,817 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 22,94,457, according to the health ministry.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 06-10-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 11:11 IST
Malaysia reports 8,817 new COVID-19 infections, 117 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia ], October 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 8,817 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 22,94,457, according to the health ministry. Some 14 of the new cases are imported and 8,803 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 117 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 26,876. About 15,615 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,131,636.

Of the remaining 1,35,945 active cases, 846 are being held in intensive care and 441 of those are in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 2,24,034 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and some 73.8 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 63.8 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021