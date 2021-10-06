Left Menu

Shooting at Texas school, Police say multiple victims injured

At least three people have been hospitalized with injuries after reports of an active shooter Wednesday morning at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, according to local media reports citing police sources.

ANI | Arlington | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:08 IST
Shooting at Texas school, Police say multiple victims injured
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

At least three people have been hospitalized with injuries after reports of an active shooter Wednesday morning at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, according to local media reports citing police sources. Fox News reported that police sources confirmed a shooting at the Timberview High School and that three people were shot and taken to the hospital. No fatalities were reported.

"Arlington Police confirmed it was on the scene of a shooting and its officers were carrying out a "methodical search" and working closely with ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), the Mansfield Independent School District, which has its own police department, the Mansfield Police Department, Grand Prairie Police Department and other agencies," the media outlet said. Mansfield Independent School District confirmed in a letter to parents that police are investigating an active shooter situation at the high school.

The letter said that students and staff were locked in their classrooms and offices and that no visitors were being permitted, reported NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. Officers were seen with long guns running from the parking lot into the school. Timberview High School is a part of the Mansfield Independent School District, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021