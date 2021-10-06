Left Menu

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has welcomed the union cabinet's decision to approve seven Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel parks and said world-class industrial infrastructure will boost FDI and create an integrated textiles value chain.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:30 IST
Jaishankar lauds cabinet decision on PM MITRA Parks
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has welcomed the union cabinet's decision to approve seven Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel parks and said world-class industrial infrastructure will boost FDI and create an integrated textiles value chain. He also said the decision is an important step towards a self-reliant India.

"Welcome the #CabinetDecisions taken today under PM @narendramodi's leadership: Approval of 7 MITRA Parks. World-class Industrial infrastructure will boost FDI and create an integrated textiles value chain. An important step towards an #AatmanirbharBharat," the minister said in a tweet. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of 7 PM MITRA parks as announced in Union Budget for 2021-22 to position India strongly on the global textiles map.

It approved the setting up of the parks with a total outlay of Rs. 4,445 crore over five years. Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters after the cabinet meeting that PM MITRA is inspired by the 5F vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The '5F' Formula encompasses - farm to fibre; fibre to factory; factory to fashion; fashion to foreign. This integrated vision will help in furthering the growth of the textile sector in the economy," he said The seven Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks will be set up at greenfield or brownfield sites located in different willing states. (ANI)

