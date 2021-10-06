Left Menu

US school shooting: 18-yr-old suspect at large, 4 injured

An 18-year-old has been identified as a suspect in Wednesday's shooting at a school in Texas, the US in which at least four people sustained injuries, local media reported.

ANI | Arlington | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:48 IST
An 18-year-old has been identified as a suspect in Wednesday's shooting at a school in Texas, the US in which at least four people sustained injuries, local media reported. The incident took place on Wednesday morning at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas. Three victims were students and one was an older person who may have been a teacher, police said.

"The gunman, identified as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, reportedly fled the school in a 2018 silver Dodge Charger with the Texas license plate PFY6260 after the shooting," reported Fox 11 citing authorities. Two of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, police said adding that three of the four victims were hospitalized.

Multiple agencies including the US Marshals are looking for him and he should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Arlington police confirmed the school shooting started as a fight between a student and another individual around 9:15 am (local time).

Three people were shot and taken to the hospital. A pregnant teacher was also hurt in a fall but was treated at the scene, reported Fox 11 citing police. The Mansfield Independent School District said the campus was placed on lockdown during the incident. All students and staff were locked in their classrooms and offices and no visitors were allowed on campus. (ANI)

