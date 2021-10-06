Left Menu

Dy Secy Sherman discusses growing security, Indo-Pacific convergence with Shringla

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman had a substantive and in-depth meeting in New Delhi with Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 23:17 IST
Dy Secy Sherman discusses growing security, Indo-Pacific convergence with Shringla
Meeting between Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman had a substantive and in-depth meeting in New Delhi with Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla on Wednesday. "The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Secretary discussed the growing security, economic, and Indo-Pacific convergence between India and the United States, including around ending the COVID-19 pandemic, combating the climate crisis and accelerating clean energy deployment, deepening trade and investment ties, and expanding cooperation on cybersecurity and emerging technologies," said US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price in a statement.

Deputy Secretary Sherman expressed the United States' gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra's Modi's announcement that India, which is the world's largest vaccine producer, would soon resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines from October. Sherman and Shringla also reviewed pressing regional and global security issues, including Afghanistan, Iran, Russia, and the People's Republic of China, added the statement.

The two diplomats also discussed ongoing efforts to return Myanmar to a path of democracy. Further, Sherman assured the Shringla of the United States' ongoing commitment to India's national security.

The two expressed their mutual commitment to upholding democracy and human rights and agreed on the importance of continued close cooperation on shared global challenges, added the statement. She also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today during her India visit.

"Glad to meet US @DeputySecState Wendy Sherman today. A good conversation on our relationship, its significance and its growth. Appreciated the successful visit of PM @narendramodi to the US and the Quad Leaders' Summit," tweeted Jaishankar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021