India discussing cross-border terrorism at various platforms, says MEA on terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Concerned over the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that it is discussing the issue of cross-border terrorism at various platforms.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 19:36 IST
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Image Credit: ANI
Concerned over the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that it is discussing the issue of cross-border terrorism at various platforms. When asked about the recent violence in Kashmir, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, during a press briefing here, said: "We strongly condemn such attacks."

Expressing concerns over the violence, he informed: "We are worried about the cross border terrorism and are discussing the issue at various platforms." Two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan. Paswan is a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal.

Police said a search operation was underway to nab the terrorists. Also, a businessman, Makhan Lal Bindroo, was killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. Jammu and Kashmir officials had said that civilians are being targeted in the Union Territory to create communal tension. (ANI)

