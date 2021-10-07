Israel's COVID-19 cases surpass 1.3 million

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel's Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 2,369 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total infections to 1,300,126. The death toll from the virus rose by 12 to 7,867, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 487 to 475.

The total recoveries rose to 1,259,215 after 5,220 newly recovered cases were added, while active cases decreased to 33,044. The number of people who have received the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Israel surpassed 6.16 million, or 65.6 per cent of its total population, while over 5.6 million have taken two doses and over 3.6 million have got three jabs, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)