Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 rocks Japan

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Japan 10:41 pm (local time) on Thursday, the Japan Times reported.

The centre of the earthquake was in Chiba Prefecture, and occurred at a depth of 80 kilometers, Japanese Meteorological Agency informed.

There was no threat of a tsunami has been issued, reported the Japan Times. (ANI)

