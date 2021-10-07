Left Menu

China issues alert for typhoon, geological disasters

China on Thursday issued a blue alert for a possible typhoon in the south as well as a yellow alert for geological disasters triggered by heavy rainfall in parts of the northern and western regions.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 07-10-2021 20:38 IST
China on Thursday issued a blue alert for a possible typhoon in the south as well as a yellow alert for geological disasters triggered by heavy rainfall in parts of the northern and western regions. A tropical depression in the sea area southeast of Wanning, Hainan Province, is likely to move north-westward and strengthen into a typhoon Friday, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC), reported Xinhua.

The NMC expected the typhoon to make landfall on the eastern coast of Hainan between Friday evening and Saturday morning. From Thursday evening to Friday evening, gales and rainstorms are likely to hit areas including parts of the South China Sea, the island of Hainan and the coast of Guangdong Province, the observatory said, reported Xinhua.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the China Meteorological Administration on Thursday issued a yellow alert for geological disasters triggered by heavy rainfall in parts of the northern and western regions. Authorities warned of relatively high risks of geological disasters in parts of Shanxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu from 8 pm Thursday to 8 pm Friday, reported Xinhua.

Local residents have been advised to take precautions, especially in areas with hidden geological dangers. China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue, reported Xinhua. (ANI)

