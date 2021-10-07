Left Menu

Ahead of Danish PM visit, India says we are focused and engaging on Kim Davy extradition issue

On the eve of Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's visit to India, the issue of extradition of Kim Davy to India has resurfaced, who is a key conspirator of the 1995 arms drop in Purulia district of West Bengal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 20:57 IST
Ahead of Danish PM visit, India says we are focused and engaging on Kim Davy extradition issue
External Affairs Ministry (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's visit to India, the issue of extradition of Kim Davy to India has resurfaced, who is a key conspirator of the 1995 arms drop in Purulia district of West Bengal. Purulia's arms drop is one of the biggest security breaches in Indian history. On December 17, 1995, a very large consignment of illegal arms of AK47 rifles and a million rounds of ammunition scattered over four villages in the Purulia district of West Bengal were dropped from an Antonov An-26 aircraft.

On the issue of extradition of Kim Davy issue, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said "As regards the Kim davy issue, We are focused on that, it has been on the agenda, we have raised it in the past and we remain engaged with Denmark on this issue and now discussions are ongoing on this issue. " India raised the Kim Davy issue also in September last year during the virtual dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen.

Danish High Court rejected India's plea to extradite Kim Davy alias Neils Holck, however, India believes that he must stand trial in India. CBI also assured the Danish high court that Kim will not face a death sentence in India, but its plea was rejected.

India and Denmark share a broad multifaceted relationship, more than 200 Danish companies are operating in India, both countries have also launched an initiative of green strategic partnership. India termed Mette Frederiksen as a very important visit as she is the first head of state visiting India since COVID-19 restrictions are in place since last March. EAM Jaishankar also visited Denmark earlier this year.

Talking about the agenda on Denmark PM's visit to India, the MEA spokesperson said the agenda might include areas like renewable energy, clean technologies, water and waste management, agriculture, science and technology, digitisation, smart cities are some of the elements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021