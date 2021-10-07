Ahead of Danish PM visit, India says we are focused and engaging on Kim Davy extradition issue

On the eve of Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's visit to India, the issue of extradition of Kim Davy to India has resurfaced, who is a key conspirator of the 1995 arms drop in Purulia district of West Bengal. Purulia's arms drop is one of the biggest security breaches in Indian history. On December 17, 1995, a very large consignment of illegal arms of AK47 rifles and a million rounds of ammunition scattered over four villages in the Purulia district of West Bengal were dropped from an Antonov An-26 aircraft.

On the issue of extradition of Kim Davy issue, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said "As regards the Kim davy issue, We are focused on that, it has been on the agenda, we have raised it in the past and we remain engaged with Denmark on this issue and now discussions are ongoing on this issue. " India raised the Kim Davy issue also in September last year during the virtual dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen.

Danish High Court rejected India's plea to extradite Kim Davy alias Neils Holck, however, India believes that he must stand trial in India. CBI also assured the Danish high court that Kim will not face a death sentence in India, but its plea was rejected.

India and Denmark share a broad multifaceted relationship, more than 200 Danish companies are operating in India, both countries have also launched an initiative of green strategic partnership. India termed Mette Frederiksen as a very important visit as she is the first head of state visiting India since COVID-19 restrictions are in place since last March. EAM Jaishankar also visited Denmark earlier this year.

Talking about the agenda on Denmark PM's visit to India, the MEA spokesperson said the agenda might include areas like renewable energy, clean technologies, water and waste management, agriculture, science and technology, digitisation, smart cities are some of the elements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)