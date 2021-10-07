Left Menu

Nine-day festival Bada Dashain begins in Nepal with Barley plantation

The Hindu community in Nepal planted barley in a jar filled with soil and cow dung for germination of "Jamara" (barley shoots) on Thursday to mark the formal start of Dashain, also known as Bada Dashain.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-10-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 21:07 IST
Nine-day festival Bada Dashain begins in Nepal with Barley plantation
A man gives a finishing touch to an idol of Goddess Durga before selling it to a customer ahead of Dashain festival. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Hindu community in Nepal planted barley in a jar filled with soil and cow dung for germination of "Jamara" (barley shoots) on Thursday to mark the formal start of Dashain, also known as Bada Dashain. The nine-day festival of Bada Dashain is the longest festival observed by Hindus in Nepal. During the festival, a jar of 'Jamara' is placed on the sacred corner of the houses for nine days and taken out on the tenth day. It is then worn along with Tika on the forehead. Similarly, Diyo (an oil-fed lamp), Kalash (auspicious jar) and Lord Ganesh are kept in the corner in accordance with Vedic rituals.

Following the age-old tradition, the Dashain Ghar inside Basantapur Durbar Square also implanted barley shoots on auspicious time fixed at 11:46 am (Local Time). "In the auspicious hours, we have kept the Diyo, Kalash and Ganesh and implanted the barley and worshipped Goddess Mahakali, Maha Laxmi, Maha Saraswati, Bhagwati. In this Hanuman Dhoka, Dashain Ghar, tradition has continued for ages." Dev Raj Aryal, the chief priest of Dashain Ghar inside Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu told ANI.

"When Prithivi Narayan Shah (founding father of modern Nepal) attacked and concurred Kathmandu- Kirtipur then he worshipped Maha Kali, Maha Saraswati and Maha Durga by bringing a symbolized form of Bhagwati from Gorkha Durbar. Since then, the tradition of worshipping the Shree Mahakali, Maha Laxmi, Maha Saraswati and Bhagwati here at Dashain Ghar," added the chief priest. As per the beliefs, Lord Ram had put on Jamara and went on to fight with devils and was victorious. In order to celebrate the victory, Hindu pilgrims worship Durga Devi from Ghatasthapana to Navaratra and put on the Tika on the tenth day.

The Jamara or barley shoots sowed on the first day of the marathon festival has health benefits and are used for homoeopathic treatment and fitness. Also called Navaratri, the festival draws thousands of devotees to various Shaktipeeths such as Naxal Bhagawati, Shobha Bhagawati, Maitidevi, Guheswori, Bhadrakali, Kalikasthan, Sankata, Mahankalsthan, Naradevi, Bijayeswori, Indrayani, Dakshinkali, Chamunda and other shrines of goddess Durga Bhavani in the early morning.

People also recite sacred verses and hymns dedicated to Durga Bhawani at temples and shrines as well as at their homes throughout the Dashain period. The majority of the educational and academic institutions start the Dashain holidays effectively today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021