Left Menu

Serum Institute to send 10 lakh doses of Covishield to Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh

Serum Institute of India will export 10 lakh Covishield doses each to Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh, to help them fight against the pandemic, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 21:30 IST
Serum Institute to send 10 lakh doses of Covishield to Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Serum Institute of India will export 10 lakh Covishield doses each to Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh, to help them fight against the pandemic, sources said. The move by the Pune-based Serum Institute -- the Indian manufacturer of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine -- will fasten the vaccination in the respective countries.

So far, Serum Institute of India (SII) has supplied nearly 78 crore doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield and its target is to supply almost 21.50 crore doses in the month of October, informed the sources to ANI on Friday. Earlier, ANI reported on Friday, that the Centre targets to procure 27-28 crore vaccines this month and is expected to achieve 100 crore vaccinations before mid of October.

"The target of achieving this many doses will be from Serum Institute of India (SII) Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. India has procured more than 25 crores in the month of September," informed the sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021