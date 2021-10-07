Om Birla meets Dutch Senate President on sidelines of G-20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:12 IST
Om Birla meets Dutch Senate President (Photo/Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday met President of the Senate of Netherlands Jan Anthonie Bruijn on the sidelines of the G20 Speakers Summit in Rome. During the meeting, both the delegates discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation between India and the Netherlands, the official Twitter handle of the Lok Sabha Secretariat informed in a tweet.

"Hon'ble @loksabhaspeaker Shri @ombirlakota met HE Dr. Jan Anthonie Bruijn, President of the Senate of Netherlands, on the sidelines of #G20 Speakers Summit (#P20) in Rome," Lok Sabha Secretariat tweeted. "Among other things, they discussed the ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation @EersteKamer," the tweet added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reached the Palazzo Madama, the senate of Italy on Thursday, for the inaugural session of the seventh G-20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit. An eight-member parliamentary delegation from India including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Secretary Generals of both Houses of Parliament have participated in the summit.

Earlier sources from Parliament also told ANI that the Summit is expected to discuss a variety of issues including response to the social and employment crisis caused by the COVID -19 pandemicDuarte Pacheco President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) will address the Summit in the opening session and Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi will be the keynote speaker. "The seventh G-20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit will also discuss, rebooting economic growth in terms of social and economic environmental sustainability and 'Sustainability and food Security after the COVID-19 pandemic'," sources further said. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

