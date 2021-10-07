Left Menu

Military convoy attacked in Myanmar; Militia group claims 40 Junta soldiers killed

At least 40 Myanmar's Junta soldiers were killed and nearly 30 were injured when anti-junta forces in central Myanmar attacked a military convoy on Tuesday, according to a media report.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

At least 40 Myanmar's Junta soldiers were killed and nearly 30 were injured when anti-junta forces in central Myanmar attacked a military convoy on Tuesday, according to a media report. Militia group Yaw Defence Force (YDF) said that they used remote-controlled landmines in their attack along the Gangaw-Kalay Highway, which connects Magway with the western Chin state and northern Sagaing region, reported Radio Free Asia (RFA).

The militia group was formed to resist the military after the latter ousted the country's democratically elected government on February 1. Confirming the attack, junta spokesperson Major General Zaw Min Tun said that the convoy was attacked with landmines near Gangaw township. However, he added that only two vehicles were damaged and a few soldiers were injured, according to RFA.

YDF members aimed to block the Gangaw-Kalay Highway to weaken the junta in the region. A member of the YDF said, "The Gangaw-Kalay Highway is a strategic route, and it would be difficult for the military if this road were cut off... They would have to send food and supplies by air."When the rains are gone, they won't be able to use the waterways because the rivers will be dried up. So they need this road to go up into the mountains of Chin state," the member added, according to RFA.

In recent days, that fighting between the military and the YDF and its allies had intensified. The junta had been sending armoured vehicles, artillery, and attack helicopters to its forces in Gagnaw in hopes of gaining a tactical advantage. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup on February 1, when the country's military-led by senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence. (ANI)

