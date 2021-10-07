Left Menu

India, UK hold meeting on Cyber Capacity Building

The second meeting of the India-UK Joint Working Group (JWC) on Cyber Capacity Building was held on Thursday through Digital Video Conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:34 IST
  • India

The second meeting of the India-UK Joint Working Group (JWC) on Cyber Capacity Building was held on Thursday through Digital Video Conferencing. The Indian delegation was led by Atul Malhari Gotsurve who is the Joint Secretary (Cyber Diplomacy) from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The UK delegation was led by Andrew Dinsley, the Head of Cyber Programmes, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the Indian Foreign Ministry informed in a statement.

The meeting discussed various aspects of cooperation in the area of cyber capacity building and was held under the Aegis of the India-UK Framework for Cyber Relationship and in support of the Enhanced Cyber Security partnership agreed in the India-UK 2030 Roadmap, the statement said. The first meeting of JWG on Capacity Building was held on March, 2020 in New Delhi.

The delegations exchanged views on a wide range of issues to further deepen the existing bilateral cooperation and agreed to work closely with each other in the area of capacity building. (ANI)

