Dy Secretary Sherman's visit to India was useful, productive: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday expressed that US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's visit to India was useful and productive.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:39 IST
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.. Image Credit: ANI
"We had an intensive, useful and productive visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a media briefing.

"We have now lot more engagement on the various sectorial niche of the different pillars and sectors that encompass our engagement," he added.

"We have now lot more engagement on the various sectorial niche of the different pillars and sectors that encompass our engagement," he added. US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman on Tuesday arrived in New Delhi to review India-US bilateral agenda and discuss regional and global issues.

During her visit from October 5-7, She held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Sherman also met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on October 6 to review the India-US bilateral agenda and outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US.

They exchanged views on regional issues pertaining to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues. Both diplomats also participated in a special session of the India-Ideas Summit organised by the US India Business Council (USIBC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

