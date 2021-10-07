Left Menu

Om Birla meets Reiner Haseloff, President of Germany's Bundesrat on sidelines of G-20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday met Reiner Haseloff, President of Bundesrat, the German Parliament on the sidelines of the G20 Speakers Summit.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 07-10-2021 23:12 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday met Reiner Haseloff, President of Bundesrat, the German Parliament on the sidelines of the G20 Speakers Summit. During the meeting, both the delegates discussed a wide range of issues including strengthening of Parliamentary exchange, tweeted the official handle of the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

"Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla met Reiner Haseloff, President of Bundesrat, Parliament of Germany on the sidelines of G20 Speakers Summit (#P20) in Rome. They discussed a wide range of issues including strengthening of Parliamentary exchange @reinerhaseloff," Lok Sabha Secretariat tweeted. Meanwhile, Birla also met President of the Senate of Netherlands Jan Anthonie Bruijn on the sidelines of the G20 Speakers Summit in Rome. During the meeting, both the delegates discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation between India and the Netherlands.

"Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla met Dr. Jan Anthonie Bruijn, President of the Senate of Netherlands, on the sidelines of G20 Speakers Summit (#P20) in Rome," Lok Sabha Secretariat tweeted earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

