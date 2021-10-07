Left Menu

No quarantine required for fully vaccinated Indian travellers to UK

There would be no quarantine required for fully vaccinated Indian travellers in the UK from October 11, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said referring to the country's fresh travel guidelines on Thursday.

ANI | London | Updated: 07-10-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 23:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
There would be no quarantine required for fully vaccinated Indian travellers in the UK from October 11, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said referring to the country's fresh travel guidelines on Thursday. Britain has revised its travel guidelines and has extended the inbound vaccinated arrivals system to further 37 countries.

"The UK government extends inbound vaccinated arrivals system to a further 37 countries and territories across the globe including India, South Africa and Turkey, meaning eligible vaccinated passengers arriving from rest of world countries only need to take a day 2 test in England," The British government said in a statement. "From 4 am, October 11, eligible travellers vaccinated in over 37 new countries and territories including Brazil, Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, South Africa and Turkey, will be treated the same as returning fully vaccinated UK residents, so long as they have not visited a red list country or territory in the 10 days before arriving in England," the statement added.

Appreciating the Indian government for the close cooperation, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said in a tweet, "No quarantine for Indian travellers to the UK fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October." Earlier, the UK's travel rules made it mandatory for a 10-day quarantine and RT-PCR test even for fully vaccinated Indians travelling to Britain. India in retaliation had imposed reciprocal measures for UK citizens travelling to India since October 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

