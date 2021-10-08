Left Menu

CIA announces new unit focusing on 'key rival' China

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has announced the setting up of a new China Mission Center to confront threats from Beijing and address the global challenge posed to the United States.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 09:58 IST
CIA announces new unit focusing on 'key rival' China
CIA Director William Burns (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has announced the setting up of a new China Mission Center to confront threats from Beijing and address the global challenge posed to the United States. "Director William Burns announced the formation of a China Mission Center (CMC) to address the global challenge posed by the People's Republic of China that cuts across all of the Agency's mission areas," CIA said in a statement.

Emphasizing that the threat is from the Chinese government, Director Burns said that the new Mission Center will bring a whole-of-Agency response and unify the exceptional work CIA is already doing against "this key rival." The statement said that these changes resulted from the strategic reviews Director Burns launched this past spring that focused on areas including China, technology, people, and partnerships.

Burns emphasised that the CIA will continue to focus sharply on other important threats, including an aggressive Russia, a provocative North Korea and a hostile Iran, as well as combatting terrorism. "The changes Director Burns unveiled also include a new position, the Chief Technology Officer, as well as a Transnational and Technology Mission Center, which will address global issues critical to US competitiveness--including new and emerging technologies, economic security, climate change, and global health," he said.

Director Burns told the CIA workforce said that throughout its history, the CIA has stepped up to meet whatever challenges that come their way. "And now facing our toughest geopolitical test in a new era of great power rivalry, CIA will be at the forefront of this effort." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021