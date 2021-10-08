Left Menu

Malaysia reports 9,890 new COVID-19 infections, deaths pass 27,000-mark

Malaysia reported another 9,890 COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 2,313,727, according to the health ministry.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 08-10-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 10:39 IST
Malaysia reports 9,890 new COVID-19 infections, deaths pass 27,000-mark
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Kuala Lumpur [Malyasia], October 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 9,890 COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 2,313,727, according to the health ministry. Eighteen of the new cases are imported and 9,872 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 132 deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 27,113. Meanwhile, 12,884 more patients were released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,157,565.

Of the remaining 129,049 active cases, 827 are being held in intensive care and 445 of those are in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 196,647 doses administered on Thursday alone and some 74.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 64.3 percent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

