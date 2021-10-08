Left Menu

Number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil rises by 15,591 to over 21.53M

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 15,591 to 21,532,558 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 08-10-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 11:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil], October 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 15,591 to 21,532,558 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday. According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 451 to 599,810 people within the same period of time.

More than 20.5 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak. A day earlier, the country confirmed 17,893 new coronavirus cases, with 530 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

