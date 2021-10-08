Left Menu

India, Nepal hold Joint Working Group meeting on cross border railway links

India and Nepal held the 5th Joint Working Group (JWG) and the 7th Project Steering Committee (PSC) meetings from 6-7 October 2021 in New Delhi, to review the implementation of ongoing cross-border railway links and overall bilateral cooperation in the railway sector.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 11:53 IST
India, Nepal hold Joint Working Group meeting on cross border railway links
India-Nepal hold JWG meeting on cross border railway links. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Nepal held the 5th Joint Working Group (JWG) and the 7th Project Steering Committee (PSC) meetings from 6-7 October 2021 in New Delhi, to review the implementation of ongoing cross-border railway links and overall bilateral cooperation in the railway sector. A Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release said that both sides signed the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the start of passenger train services on the Jaynagar-Kurtha section and the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Final Location Survey (FLS) of the proposed broad gauge railway line between Raxaul and Kathmandu.

The SOPs provide the technical aspects of running passenger trains on the new section and will serve as a guiding document for the early start of rail services in the upcoming cross-border railway links with Nepal. The proposed Raxaul-Kathmandu broad gauge railway line will further boost connectivity between India and Nepal, the release said. Both sides discussed the ongoing works of Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar broad gauge railway lines between India and Nepal, being developed with grant assistance from the Government of India. The technical preparedness of the completed 34 km long section of the railway line, from Jaynagar (India) to Kurtha (Nepal) for the operationalization of passenger train services was also reviewed.

The Nepali side also informed that a necessary regulatory framework will be put in place to facilitate early operationalization. For Kurtha to Bilajpura (17.25 km) section of the railway line, the Nepal side assured to provide necessary facilitation for completion of the work at the earliest. Both sides also agreed to expedite the work on completion of the 18.6 km long Jogbani-Biratnagar rail link, and its early operationalization, MEA said. The progress on Raxaul-Kathmandu Broad Gauge Railway Link and Phase-II railway link projects were also discussed. Both sides agreed to enhance technical cooperation in the railway sector, including in the areas of capacity building, logistic support and training of Nepali railway personnel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021